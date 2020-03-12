Pure disappointment.
That was the response from local coaches, players and administrators following Thursday's announcement that the CIF State Basketball Championships had been canceled in response to the possible spread of coronavirus.
The CIF issued a statement Thursday morning regarding the decision, stating that although difficult, the move was made with the health and safety of participating student-athletes, schools and fans at the top of mind.
Two local teams were directly impacted — the East Bakersfield High School girls program and Bakersfield Christian boys team. They were scheduled to take the court Friday and Saturday, respectively, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
"We're all a little numb right now," said Bobby Sharp, East High girls basketball coach. "We practiced this morning and got our stuff all ready (to travel to Sacramento), even though I knew in the backdrop what was going on. We were all just trying to stay positive and hope for the best that maybe we could play in an empty arena or have a relocation game at a smaller venue, or something like that. But (CIF) just decided to bail out on the whole thing."
The decision is one of the latest in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Late Wednesday evening Governor Gavin Newsom and California public health experts released a statement that large gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. The release stated that non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people and that events shouldn't proceed if people are within six feet proximity of each other. Locations included an auditorium, stadium or arena.
"It's really sad that this was my last game and they canceled it," said East guard Kanyah Patterson, who scored a game-high 25 points in the Blades' Southern California Regional final on Tuesday. "I kind of already knew they might cancel the game, so I was kind of prepared, but it was still really sad."
Patterson and her teammates received the official news in the Blades' basketball team room.
"There was a lot of sobbing and it was really hard to say goodbye," Patterson said. "And with the five seniors, it was even more sad."
East was bidding to become the first area girls basketball team to win a state title. Three other teams have reached the final, including McFarland last season, but all three finished as runner-up. The Blades championship game was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday and the team was planning to leave for the state capital before noon Thursday following a send-off by the school.
"You know, we didn't get to close," Sharp said. "And that's really difficult because our kids have worked so hard."
Sports leagues and athletic events throughout the country have been altered or put on hold all together due to recent concerns surrounding the spread of the virus.
"What I told them is, you can't focus on things you can't control," Sharp said. "You have to focus on what you've accomplished. To be considered in the conversation when they start talking about one of the best girls basketball teams in the history of Kern County, having made the state championship game, you have to have a conversation about us now. We've already put ourselves as the greatest girls basketball team in school history.
"We try to focus on that, but it's going to take us a while (to process it). I don't think it will happen until we're a few weeks down and the girls are able to think about all the things that they've accomplished."
The news also hit Bakersfield Christian's campus hard. The Eagles, who won the CIF State Division III football title in December, were bidding to become the fourth area boys basketball team to win a state title. Their title game was scheduled for noon Saturday at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.
"I'm devastated," said a tearful Garrett Brown, Eagles boys basketball coach, who was at work when he joined a conference call with the CIF when the cancellations were announced. "A couple coaches asked about hosting at a neutral site or whatever, and (CIF officials) shot it down. They said all of the games are cancelled. And I hung up the phone and told my boss I had to go. I left work and came home."
Brown informed his players of CIF's decision to cancel the state title games on their team group chat and then called a handful of them.
"I just couldn't be at work," Brown said. "I couldn't answer questions, I didn't want to talk to people. I didn't want to put my game face on. I can't put my game face on right now. I just can't do it."
Although the announcement to cancel the state championships was difficult for those involved, the decision seemed likely Wednesday following the announcement that the NCAA basketball tournament was going to be played with limited spectators and the NBA was postponing its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, was later diagnosed.
"It's disappointing," said BCHS athletic director Blake Vander Schaaf. "First and foremost, it's the well-being and importance of the safety of our students and our school. It was kind of crazy, we had a conference call with the CIF basketball committee (Wednesday) morning about 11:30 and there was nothing even mentioned about the coronavirus. It was just basic information about what to do when your team gets (to the Golden 1 Center), where the fans are entering, how many tickets you're allowed per school. That was over by noon and everything was fine.
"But as (Wednesday) unfolded, with the NBA cancelling their games, you could kind of see the domino effect. So it kind of went from getting excited and getting your team ready with travel plans, and in about four or five hours things just changed really rapidly. So it was disappointing."
It's a good lesson for kids. Perspective, priorities.
