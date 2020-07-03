With what it called a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in the Central Valley, Clinica Sierra Vista announced it will now only test patients who have COVID-19 symptoms.
People who believe they have been exposed to someone who is positive, but aren't showing symptoms, will be directed to public health locations, according to a Clinica Sierra Vista news release.
"We have seen an increase in the amount of patients that are showing up with symptoms, and we want to make sure we always have test kits available to test those patients," said Dr. Olga Meave, chief medical officer at Clinica Sierra Vista, in a news release. "For patients that have been exposed and do not have symptoms, we will give them the information on where to go."
Clinica notes that it has tested more than 5,400 patients.
