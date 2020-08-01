The city of Bakersfield has issued 14 COVID-19 special event permits to businesses and 19 others were going through the review process as of Friday.
The permit lets businesses temporarily operate on public sidewalks or in public streets downtown, or in private parking lots elsewhere in the city, according to the city's weekly general information memo. The permit process is meant to help prepare businesses to meet health and safety rules.
There's a streamlined application specifically for this permit, which can be found at https://bakersfieldcity.us/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?blobid=28688.
It takes about five business days for approval, the city memo said. The permit is valid during the city's Emergency Declaration.
Call 326-3762 or 326-3753 with questions.
