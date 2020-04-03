The inevitable became reality on Friday afternoon, when the CIF officially announced it was canceling the remainder of the spring sports season.
After first suspending athletic activities on March 12, the organization suspended them further on March 17, holding off on a final decision with hopes there would be a decrease in the spread of the Coronavirus. But with many schools closing their doors as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, the chances of continuing the spring season became unfeasible.
"Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue," CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti wrote in a statement. "As such, in consultation today with the 10 Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring Section, Regional, and State Championship events.
"We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, our top priority is everyone's ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes."
Sports directly affected in Kern County are baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys golf, boys and girls track and field and boys and girls swimming and diving.
The COVID-19 outbreak also resulted in the cancelation of the boys and girls state basketball tournament last month.
The CIF also made key announcements regarding its academic eligibility and transfer rules.
#Update: Here is some helpful information related to CIF-SS Spring Sports and our Blue Book Bylaws (Academic Eligibility – CIF Bylaw 205B – Continuing Scholastic Eligibility) pic.twitter.com/zQX0viooYw— CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) April 3, 2020
Spring athletes who wish to transfer for the 2020-21 season would be declared Non-Participation transfers, as they would not be given credit for participating in the 2020 spring season.
With some schools switching to a Pass/Fail grade system, the CIF says it is up to schools to determine what kind of academic performance would constitute a 2.0 grade point average, which is the minimum GPA required to allow student-athletes to compete.
Spring athletes are also allowed to apply for hardship waver for additional eligibility if they've been "out of school for 10 weeks or longer due to an unforeseeable, unavoidable and uncorrectable act, condition or event non-athletic in nature," or if they "cannot have completed in four seasons of a particular sport."
