The Community Action Partnership of Kern has closed its Head Start and Early Head Start Centers in an effort to minimize the risk presented to children and families in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The centers will be closed until at least April 14.
CAPK Head Start operates 32 Head Start Centers in Kern County and seven in San Joaquin County.
CAPK helps low-income residents with a myriad of life skills including the pursuit of educational goals, employment retention, maintaining adequate housing, counteracting hunger and food insecurities, obtaining child care and preschool educational opportunities, and engaging in personal and family development, according to its website.
