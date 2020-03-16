CALM Zoo announced it will close local museums to the public until at least April 13 in response to guidance provided by the state government and the California Department of Public Health due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a news release, CALM said animal keepers will continue to staff the zoo to care for animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.