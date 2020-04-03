Kris Anglin and his teammates weren't expecting any type of slow down during the 2020 season.
On a mission to erase the foul taste of a 14-3 loss to Clovis in the Division-I Central Section title game last May, the Frontier baseball team was off to a blistering start in 2020, winning its last six games to open the year 8-1-1.
Anglin, a Cal State Bakersfield pitching commit, was a big reason for the Titans' early success, holding a 3-0 record without allowing a single earned run in four appearances.
And if the senior standout was to be believed, things were only going to get better as the year progressed.
“From our eyes, we would have won Bakersfield," Anglin said. "We had the talent for it. We had full confidence (and) were ready to show the teams in Bakersfield that we were running the town this year."
Those aspirations were officially halted on Friday, when the CIF made an expected, yet devastating decision to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, the latest measure to combat the continued growth of the Coronavirus.
While Anglin and the Titans aimed to establish postseason dominance, Isiah Fajardo and his Highland teammates were looking to extend theirs.
Fresh off a 29-2 season, the Scots sought a third section title in four seasons and Fajardo, who hit .484 at the plate and had an astonishing 0.17 ERA in 41 innings pitched last season, was primed to lead the charge.
Despite a slow, 3-6 start to this season, Fajardo says the Scots were starting to find a grove and were operating with a high degree of confidence as they prepared to enter SEYL play, where Highland holds a 59-4 record over the past five seasons.
"We had a rough couple of games in the beginning of the season," said Fajardo, the 2019 BVarsity Player of the Year. "Not a lot of guys were on task. But right now we were just starting to pick it up and this started to happen.
"I heard rumors about (Coronavirus), but I didn't think it'd get to the point where it would shut everything down."
Both players have a lot of baseball in front of them. Like Anglin, Fajardo will play collegiately after committing to Cal State Dominguez Hills. But future excitement did little to diminish present disappointment, as the pair tries to come to terms with the swift end of their prep careers.
"It sucks," Anglin said. "We had the talent, we had a goal to (win a section title). For it to end very quickly is tough."
"I just didn't think my senior season would end like this," added Fajardo. "But I guess that's just life."
