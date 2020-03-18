While people practice social distancing and are avoiding outings in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the most vulnerable in Bakersfield still need help.
Individuals who are 65 and older — one of the most at-risk groups for severe illness from COVID-19 — and need to self-isolate as much as possible, and others who can't as easily head to grocery stores, are worried how they'll get essential food items without risking their health.
Well, how about a free drive-up food giveaway?
Around 40 volunteers lent a helping hand — and bags full of groceries — to those most in need Wednesday morning in southeast Bakersfield. Beginning at 9 a.m., volunteers packed and gave away reusable shopping bags with fresh fruit, potatoes, rice, chicken, milk and eggs — items several grocery stores are currently running low on.
"This is our way of being present and giving and supporting the community," said Arleana Waller, CEO of the Frink Firm. Her organization, along with Supervisor Leticia Perez, and Circle of Life and Caught Up The Game collaborated to make the MLK #commUNITY Initiative food giveaway possible. "We understand people are hurting and in need."
Those looking for groceries simply drove up to the designated pick-up spot and remained in their vehicles, while volunteers placed bags in the backseat or trunk. Individuals without vehicles arrived with wagons or carts to carry items, while striving to keep about 6 feet of space between them and others.
By 9:30 a.m., Waller said around 100 individuals or families came to receive food. Vehicles lined Chico Street adjacent to East California Avenue for several blocks, hoping to head home with extra food.
Bags were available for roughly 350 families, and she estimated that about 22,000 pounds of food would be given away.
As they headed home, groceries in hand, people could not express their gratitude enough to the volunteers.
"Thank you all for doing this, for real," said one man as he drove away. Others repeatedly said "God bless you all" as they received food.
"This means a lot to me that you have organizations that reach out to their community. It should be like this everywhere," said Bakersfield native Darryl Ford.
The 66-year-old has been staying away from large groups recently to avoid getting sick. After hearing that a giveaway was available, eliminating the need to go to grocery stores where hundreds of people are shopping, Ford knew he had to take advantage of it.
Kristine Williams, who picked up items for her 75-year-old mother, was also grateful there were resources available, especially after she saw there was "nothing" left — no flour, toilet paper or water — in stores.
"I'm seeing a lot of relief on people's faces," said volunteer Callie Albison, a master's student at the University of Southern California. "They don't have to fight in stores for food ... people have tears in their eyes."
Even Assemblyman Rudy Salas, who donned gloves and several bags in his hands, was out helping local families. Wednesday's event, he said, showed him the best that Bakersfield and Kern County has to offer.
"This is the great thing about Kern County and the valley: when push comes to shove, we’re all here for each other," he said. "When there’s a need, Kern County residents, the community, responds."
Food giveaways take place the third Monday of each month at Belle Terrace Park.
