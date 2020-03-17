Various area homelessness service providers have adjusted their protocols and are facing a number of resource challenges as the coronavirus pandemic progresses.
The Bakersfield Homeless Center is having difficulty finding supplies like baby wipes, diapers and toilet paper, and is in higher need of donations than usual, according to the center’s CEO, Louis Gill.
“Because of all the amount that people are buying from the stores, we are not getting the normal donations that we usually get from the stores’ surplus supplies,” Gill said.
The Mission at Kern County is also in need of donations, according to Jamie Durham, director of the facility’s community development program. Items needed include vitamin C in any form, Pedialyte, Kleenex, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, digital thermometers, diapers, bar and liquid soap, non-perishable food and healthy pre-packaged snacks, Durham said.
“Our concern is for our community and for the people that are depending on us on a day-to-day basis,” Durham said.
The Bakersfield/Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative has been working with various local shelters to assess supply needs, according to Ian Sharples, the collaborative’s chair of communications. All of the collaborative’s outreach programs for the homeless have been postponed for the foreseeable future as well, Sharples said.
The homeless center has installed hand washing stations outside of its facility where all residents and clients are required to wash their hands before receiving services, according to Gill.
“This can be hard because there are people with mental health challenges that utilize our services and — even though it might seem simple to just wash your hands before entering — it can be unnerving for some people,” Gill said.
He said the center is taking every measure possible to ensure the virus doesn’t get contracted and spread.
“If someone demonstrates that they’re symptomatic, we will put them in our designated isolation area and then contact public health,” Gill said.
The center has also increased sanitation efforts and has workers monitoring who enters the facility. These changes have required the hiring of new staff dedicated to cleaning all hard surfaces at the campus twice a day, according to Gill.
The number of people allowed at both the mission and the homeless center have been reduced to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention group size guidelines. Andrew Miles, the homeless center’s labor development manager, said the campus has also had to cancel its classes and job orientations until further notice to comply with these recommendations.
“(These changes) have added a lot of additional staff hours that are unbudgeted; that’s going to be a hardship for us going forward,” Gill said.
The campus has designated a specific room for isolation at night for residents 65 and older, Gill said. Additionally, the center now manages about 80 to 100 children daily, according to Gill.
“These kids are going to go stir crazy, like any kid would,” Gill said. “We’re going to have to care for them and give them something to do.”
Many of the center’s volunteers have been canceling, citing health concerns, Gill said. All of the center’s tutors for children in need have also stopped providing services, according to Gill.
Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Kern County Housing Authority, said the organization is working to provide permanent supportive housing for the local homeless population. As of Tuesday, the housing authority didn’t have any new plans in place regarding the homeless population and was open to recommendations from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pelz said.
“We have not seen (Newsom’s) details for plans for housing. We have heard what everyone else has heard,” Pelz said.
At a Sunday press conference, Newsom said the state would be procuring hotels and motels to convert into homeless shelters. The governor’s office and the California Department of Public Health on Tuesday were unable to expand upon Newsom’s statement.
“We have to make sure that fear doesn’t make us forget about the people who are unable to stock up and hoard certain items,” Gill said. “As a community, we are meant to care for one another.”
I agree since picking up garbage should have been left to welfare parasites and convicts..
Very sad to read, especially since thought the issue was taken care of by obliging the homeless to pick up garbage along the side of the highway.
