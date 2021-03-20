A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Bakersfield College on Sunday is slated to distribute 1,000 Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccines by appointment only.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A college news release said it is collaborating with the Central Labor Council and other community groups to hold its first mass drive-thru clinic at the campus at 1801 Panorama Drive.
People who meet the county's current eligibility requirements can make an appointment at BC’s Student Health and Wellness Center page at bakersfieldcollege.edu/studenthealth/clinic.