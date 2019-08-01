It was the summer of 2004 when aerospace entrepreneur Burt Rutan and his Mojave-based company, Scaled Composites, became the first team to successfully send a civilian pilot to suborbital space through a privately funded effort. In September of that year, Rutan's team would go on to win the $10 million Ansari X Prize.
In an interview with The Californian just days before that first historic flight, Rutan predicted a successful effort would open the floodgates to interest and investment in commercial spaceflight.
Within 15 years, he said, tourists would be flown to suborbital space, and not long afterward, hotels in Earth orbit and vacations on the moon would become a reality.
The summer of 2019 makes 15 years exactly, but no one is there quite yet.
About eight years after that interview, Rutan's SpaceShipOne was on track to be replaced by the next generation vehicle, SpaceShipTwo, a six-passenger, two-crewmember rocketplane built and tested at Mojave Air and Space Port in eastern Kern County by Virgin Galactic.
However, testing of the rocketplane suffered a tragic setback in 2014, when the spaceship broke apart during a test flight. Co-pilot Michael Alsbury died in the crash, and pilot Peter Siebold was severely injured.
Five years later, Galactic is back on track, having reached the edge of space twice since December.
When it's ready for commercial flights, its launch pad will be Spaceport America, in southern New Mexico.
There is a complimentary interrelationship between Mojave and New Mexico, George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic, told The Californian in 2012, and that relationship continues.
Galactic has one foot in each location. As a result, the interrelationship between the research, testing and assembly in Mojave and the launch operations now gearing up in New Mexico are critical.
