Please let your reader know to tap the download icon and then download in PDF format. Makes it easier to read.
Janice
Interesting that the crime downtown that’s all over the news and the media , Is not on the the first page of our paper , intact not even wrote about , But shop owner claims many downtown business are planning on shutting there doors due to the crime downtown , Our Homeless is out of control due to our past leadership failures of allocating proper funding to resources that control these and other community programs , Projects over people is why we are seeing the changes downtown ,It’s not because La is shipping there Homeless here , Let’s tell the real story shall we !
Ernest OLIVER
Price:
Sigh. We have written lots. And for that very reason, weighing the other stories we had that day, we put it inside.
Perhaps a good choice, perhaps not a good choice, as it did blow up online!
seems to me we've written plenty about downtown crime over the past year.
I guess the one day the guy looked for a particular story and didn't find it, he decided we're ignoring it.
Reader;
Soon the Californian will publish a "Open Letter" to McCarthy. I'm confidant, when The Californian shared its guidelines for publishing reader's contributions.. Attempting to steer me towards a more acceptable direction.. One line in the sand was a editorial refusal to print "open Letters". Now we seem have a exception. What has changed? New Ownership? Or just another way to skew the dialog on migration. Asking for a friend.
Wade Eagleton
Price: Why? Failure to pass down guidelines from one generation of editorial management to another. I don't see it as a terrible gaffe, however. It's just a change of tense, really.
Reader: As I recall, old white guy that I am, racism was alive and well in the 1960s here in Bakes. I have no corroborative proof but my old Bakes lore tells me that black people needed to stay out of Oildale. That's what I remember. I've always been ashamed of that part of my country's past. The "white is right" part. The only people who think Trump is right, sadly, are old white people, neo-Nazis, and racists. Make America White Again. As if it ever was. Our president is a racist. For shame.
John O'Connell
Pride: xxx
--
The Associated Press writer should have done a better job.
The caption for the photo on p. A5 that reads: “A Camp Curry…” should have read; “The Camp Curry…” since there is only one such sign structure. It was never changed but with beginning of this dispute the name was covered with a banner with the temporary new name.
In the second paragraph last sentence that reads “… including the Ahwahnee Hotel, which is now called the Majestic Yosemite Hotel.” At the moment of the release and drafting of this story based on the press release by the Park Service that the suit was settled the names of those affected assets had reverted to their correct names hence the sentence should have read “…which was called the Majestic…” Why the AP used the word “Can” vs. have is odd considering the clear language in the park service news release.
In contrast to the language in some reports the signage with the original names were never removed but simply covered over with printed banners and that sort of thing as the Park Service anticipated restoration of the original names.
According to Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman, one facility, Yosemite Lodge at the Falls which was renamed Yosemite Valley Lodge will keep its new name. Not a bad decision as it’s more contextual than the original name and there is not the legacy issues involved with preservation of that name, at least none that are affected by the change.
Delaware North did pay Curry for the intangible assets but at this writing I don’t know how much they initially paid but it looks like they ended up being the winner of a big payday in this dispute. As it is the Curry family was long active in the park with private businesses as were other private operators before the current system of contract concessionaires was developed and when that happened, they created the company to comply with park service requirements.
Yosemite remains, as far as I know, the only national park with enterprises operated outside the concessionaire’s contract operations. Remaining outside the licensed concessionaire’s operations is Best Studio that operates the Ansel Adams Gallery in a building they own and the Sierra Club that operates the LeConte Memorial Lodge now known as the Yosemite Conservation Heritage Center. The club used to own that National Register of Historic Places building but complying with club policy to not own real property, it was turned over to the Park Service while continuing to operate it as an education and public outreach center.
Stephen Montgomery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.