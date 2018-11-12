Wildfires around the state have prompted local air officials to issue a health caution for smoke impacts throughout the San Joaquin Valley.
There are currently no burning restrictions for Kern County, however.
Anyone who is exposed to wildfire smoke or poor air quality should move inside to a heated or air-conditioned environment, district officials cautioned.
"Smoke coverage may persist for a longer period of time if containment of the wildfires does not increase," the U.S. National Weather Service in Hanford said on its Facebook page. "There is no chance of precipitation today through at least Friday."
Residents can use the District's Real-time Air Advisory Network to track air quality by visiting myraan.com.
For wildfires, residents can check www.valleyair.org/wildfires.
The health caution will remain in place until the fires are put out.
