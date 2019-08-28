A shooting victim was discovered by Kern County Fire Department personnel Tuesday night at the 2300 block of Camellia Street in Wasco.
Deputies and homicide detectives went to the scene where the victim, later identified by the coroner's office as Miguel Ibarra Lopez, 37, of Wasco, was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
