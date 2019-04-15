Notre Dame has withstood the test of time in Paris, surviving wars and revolutions, and has been regarded as a marvel of Western architecture.
It welcomes around 12 to 14 million visitors each year, according to The Local, including many from Kern County.
A catastrophic fire engulfed the cathedral Monday as it was undergoing renovations.
Share your memories of Notre Dame with us. Send photos and what you remember when visiting the historic cathedral at local@bakersfield.com. Responses should be limited to 250 words.
My wife and I had the great pleasure of experiencing Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris during a visit to the City of Light in the early 1990s.
Built in the 1100s, Notre Dame was a living artistic and spiritual wonder despite its stone and timber construction.
The light inside this stunning structure seemed to be filtered through leaded glass windows straight from heaven.
News of the fire brought tears to our eyes like those experienced at the loss of a relative or friend.
— Bill Deaver, Mojave
