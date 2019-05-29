Felipe Gutierrez, left, and Andres Denis hug at the Shafter High School graduation. They were a part of a graduating class of 367 that celebrated "91 years of pride and tradition" at the ceremony that was held at 7:30 p.m., in the high school's football stadium.
