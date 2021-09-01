Sensorio in Paso Robles to be open for Labor Day

Those planning to enjoy their three-day weekend on the Central Coast can snag tickets to Sensorio, the fantastical light exhibit in Paso Robles that will be open all weekend including Labor Day.
Since opening in 2019, the Field of Light attraction — made up of 58,000 solar-powered, fiber-optic lights spread over a 15-acre field — has drawn about 200,000 visitors.
After closing in December due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions, it reopened in April with a new name (Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio) and a new feature. The Light Towers pay tribute to the area's 200-plus wineries and vineyards with 69 towers made up of thousands of wine bottles, whose glowing optic fibers inside change colors to a custom musical score.
These illuminated towers are composed of 17,388 wine bottles — 252 bottles per tower — rising 6 feet high and lit in gently morphing color. Entirely solar-powered, the Light Towers use approximately the same power as four 60-watt lightbulbs.
Although the VIP tickets are sold out for Monday, general admission tickets are still available for that evening. The other holiday weekend evenings are sold out online but a limited number of tickets ($40, $21 for children) will be sold on site the night of between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Sensorio continues 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday now through Nov. 6. From Nov. 7 to Jan. 2, hours are 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with additional holiday days (see sensoriopaso.com for the full schedule).
Tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee admission at a set time. Admission ranges from $30-$40 (plus fees), $85 to $100 (plus fees) for the VIP experience and $9.50-$19 for children 12 and under. Children under 2 are admitted free.
Sensorio is at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. Visit sensoriopaso.com for more details.