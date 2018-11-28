Submit a letter to Santa for a chance to win one of several four-packs of tickets to Holiday Lights at CALM. Submit your letter to Santa by noon on December 17. Please include your name and contact number on the back of your letter or in your email to be included in the drawing.
Letters will be published on Bakersfield.com. Winners will be notified after the contest finishes.
How to submit:
Download and print out the template above, color in the picture and write your letter to Santa. When you are finished submit your physical letter, or scan/photograph your letter and submit via email. Be sure to include your name and contact information.
- Mail or drop off your letters:
Letters to Santa - TBC Media
3700 Pegasus Drive
Bakersfield, CA 93308
- Office hours:
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Letters to Santa - TBC Media
- Email to:
santa@bakersfield.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.