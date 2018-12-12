Bakersfield city officials are poised to work with Bird, a scooter share company that deployed 200 scooters on city streets late last week, and are already in talks with a second company that wants to start scooter service here as well.
According to Bird officials and Assistant City Manager Steve Teglia, the two parties met Tuesday and agreed to address mutual concerns. On the city's side, those concerns relate to safety and liability — mainly that the city won't face legal consequences for accidents on the motorized vehicles.
"It was certainly not the path we prefer for a business to come into our community and establish themselves" in this way, Teglia said of Bird's overnight arrival. "Usually, you reach out (to the host municipality). That's the typical process we'd like to see happen."
Still, he said, the city is working to facilitate the Southern California-based company's operations; it will not react by seizing the scooters. The city is willing to see how the new transportation option is received by the community before considering regulation, Teglia said.
"Obviously, it’s exciting for people to see this new opportunity in our community," Teglia said. "A lot of people have the desire to utilize the scooters."
Bird spokeswoman Rachel Bankston agreed and called the company's launch here a success.
"We have been so encouraged to see how riders have quickly replaced car trips with e-scooters to more easily get around Bakersfield and access local businesses," Bankston said.
Meanwhile, Teglia confirmed that Lime, a competitor to Bird, has contacted the city to talk about deploying scooters here.
Lime did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.