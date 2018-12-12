Wear a helmet. Bird will send a free helmet to riders that request one through their app.

Ride scooters in bike lanes or close to the right curb. Do not ride on sidewalks.

Park scooters out of the public right of way — keeping walkways, driveways, access ramps and fire hydrants clear.

Park scooters close to the curb, facing the street near designated bike or scooter parking areas, trees or street signs.

Keep the scooter upright by ensuring the kickstand is securely in the down position. Avoid uneven surfaces like grass, gravel, rocks or inclines.

Riders must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license.

Only one rider per vehicle.

Follow all traffic rules including street signs and stop signs and use caution at crosswalks

Be aware of surrounding traffic, especially at intersections.

Start off slowly while you get used to the accelerator and brakes.

No one-handed riding. No headphones while riding.

Don’t ride if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Bird picks up scooters at night so they can't be ridden when it's dark.