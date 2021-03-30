SBDC webinar to discuss recent changes to PPP, EIDL

Paycheck Protection Program changes for sole proprietors and increased money for Economic Injury Disaster Loans are among the topics for this week’s two free webinars presented by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.
“Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” will be online Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the SBDC.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will focus on recent sole proprietorship changes to the Paycheck Protection Program and strategies to locate and serve newly eligible businesses that may have previously been denied, the news release stated.
Bearden will be joined by Circe Davalos Cox, lead SBDC consultant who specializes in finance and business, to talk about the challenges and successes she sees working the front lines with local businesses as they navigate the pandemic.
Other webinar topics will include increased money for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the $1.5 billion available in round five of the California Relief Grant Program, the new Bakersfield ReStart Loan-to-Grant Program, extension of the Employee Retention Tax Credit and more.
Questions from attendees will be taken. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief55 to attend.