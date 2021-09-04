Saturday's BC football, women's soccer games canceled

The Bakersfield College Renegades football and women's soccer teams will have to wait another week to return to the field.
The women's soccer team, which is 1-0-1 so far this season, was slated to host the Coyotes of Cerro Coso Community College at 2 p.m. today. However, Cerro Coso had to postpone due to COVID-19 protocols, Coyotes coach Stephen Jenkins said.
BC's football team, which is still looking to play its first official game since Nov. 16, 2019, had a road game against LA Pierce canceled. LA Pierce athletic director Susan Armenta said that the school was not able to clear enough eligible players to field a full team Saturday night. She added that their staffing for certifying eligibility was reduced as a result of the pandemic.
BC athletic director Reggie Bolton said the eligibility error will result in a forfeit by the Brahmas. The teams do still plan to scrimmage in Los Angeles tonight, which Bolton said was borne of a desire to "just give the kids something."
"We can't give them another heartbreak" of missing out on a game completely, he said. BC's official opener will now be Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium against El Camino College.
The women's soccer game against Cerro Coso will not be counted as a forfeit, but instead be rescheduled for later in the season. Bolton said the coaches have agreed on a date which the athletic directors will certify next week.