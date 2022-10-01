 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Saturday, Oct. 1

Today is Gospel Day. Musical and praise performances will run all day including Family Fellowship Church, The People's Praise Team, Crossfire, Tones of Joy, Discovery Church, St. Peters R.C.C.M., Voices of Harvest, G.A. Vessels and Judith Christie McAllister.

Hours: Noon-11 p.m.

Regular adult admission: $12

Child admission: $5 for ages 6-12, free for children 5 and younger

Military: Free entry with military ID

Parking: $10

ENTERTAINMENT:

PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. • 805 Grandstand Arena • $10, $15 for box seating

Plain White T's, 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free • Seating first-come, first-served

For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.

Coronavirus Cases