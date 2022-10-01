Saturday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Saturday, Oct. 1
Today is Gospel Day. Musical and praise performances will run all day including Family Fellowship Church, The People's Praise Team, Crossfire, Tones of Joy, Discovery Church, St. Peters R.C.C.M., Voices of Harvest, G.A. Vessels and Judith Christie McAllister.
Hours: Noon-11 p.m.
Regular adult admission: $12
Child admission: $5 for ages 6-12, free for children 5 and younger
Military: Free entry with military ID
Parking: $10
ENTERTAINMENT:
PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. • 805 Grandstand Arena • $10, $15 for box seating
Plain White T's, 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free • Seating first-come, first-served
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.