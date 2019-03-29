Cal State Bakersfield softball saw the University of San Diego score three runs in the sixth inning to grab a 4-2 comeback win on Friday over the Roadrunners.
The game was played in Fresno at the Fresno State Tournament.
CSUB (11-14) took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run double from Makayla Lopez.
USD (15-17) answered with three in the top of the sixth, however. The Toreros got RBI base hits from Sara Silveyra, Sophia Bjerk and Lindsay Clare during the rally.
CSUB will take the field again Saturday with an 11 a.m. game against Santa Clara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.