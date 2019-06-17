Some of you may remember this little vignette from my column last December about Oildale and the culture of methamphetamine and heroin that festers on its poverty-wracked south side. I'll plagiarize myself here to remind you:
Danielle, 27, is sitting at a picnic table outside Young's Drive-in, a 1950s-era mom-and-pop burger joint on Oildale Drive. Danielle — not her real name — is high on meth and talking to her boyfriend, Bobby, in a speed-slur that defies comprehension. She is thin as a reed, except for the football-sized paunch that juts from her abdomen. She is five months pregnant.
Her mother, Ali, at times frantic with grief, at times resigned to her daughter's circumstances, has just pulled away in her little Hyundai, having met Danielle and Bobby here just long enough to buy them burgers, french fries, fried zucchini and milkshakes.
This is Ali's third trip of the week to south Oildale, having paid two nights ago for a medium-sized pepperoni at Santa Barbara Pizza & Chicken for Danielle to pick up later. The tattooed manager there knows Danielle's mother well by now and his gentle demeanor speaks to his genuine empathy.
Ali has tried pleading, ignoring, screaming and recruiting others to help get through to Danielle. She has tried guilt, prayer and tough love. She has entertained but rejected the idea of a forced abduction or some kind of trickery. Now that Danielle is pregnant, Ali has taken another tack: the welfare of the baby. Doesn't Danielle want a healthy child?
Young's Drive-in is exactly one block from an Omni Family Health Center — and a second Omni is close by, as are two medical offices run by Clinica Sierra Vista. Ali has assured Danielle that an appointment, even a walk-in visit, will be free or almost free of charge, and the doctors won't judge her. So far it hasn't worked; Danielle has previously promised she'd go, but in the end her fear that they'll take away her drugs wins out.
At least Danielle is communicative. If this were a heroin jag instead of a meth binge, Ali wouldn't have heard from her daughter at all. When days, sometimes weeks pass without requests for fast food or groceries, Ali knows.
So the dance continues. Maybe tomorrow night Ali will return and take Danielle grocery shopping at the 99 Cents Only store just west of Decatur Street. And then, in the parking lot afterward, she will plead or scream or try to reason with Danielle — or just give it a rest this time and go home and cry.
•••
Danielle — real name Ashley Danielle Griffith, now 28 — was three months farther along than she knew, and she gave birth two days after that article was published. Her baby, whom she named Mason, saved her life. Or at least he has so far.
The day he was born, Ashley wrote in a Facebook post last week, "life as an adult started for me."
"... Mason didn't come home with me after he left the hospital ... because of my situation. ... Mason was born Christmas morning at full term. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and that is the biggest blessing considering I had zero prenatal (care). I was at (the) all-time lowest point of my life when I gave life to this little boy. No health insurance, not even an i.d., no place to live. The only thing I had was an addiction. A bad one.
"I had given up on myself, stopped taking care of myself like you would not believe. I didn't find out I was pregnant till Halloween day, I was so lost in my addiction. I was looking for signs of being pregnant (but) I was in such bad health and so skinny from drugs that I wasn't showing or gaining weight.
"I have no excuses. I was selfish. I'm an idiot.
"Mason went into foster care after we were discharged from the hospital. I was broken, lost. So hurt, ashamed and just completely disgusted that I had let this happen to me. I did not know what to do. The only thing I knew I had to do was get my baby back.
"My mom got placement for my son after a month or two. During this time I got to see my son twice a week for two hours each time. Those four hours a week is what I worked for every day. Classes and testing every day all for my little boy. I've never worked for anything so hard in my life."
She enrolled in a 16-week parenting class, which she finished, and a six-month substance abuse program that she'll soon graduate from. She continues to be drug tested three to five time a week.
"I could just kick my own ass for not stepping up when I did find out I was pregnant. It still gets me down when I think about it. But one thing I can say is I am proud of the person I've became for my son. And progress I continue to strive for. I'm not where I want to be, but I'm not where I use to be."
Ashley couldn't have laid it out any clearer than that. Drugs made her a selfish idiot. Motherhood snapped her out of it. Providence blessed her with a happy, healthy child. They have a chance now, both of them.
Parenthood is a lifelong commitment that does not end when a child hits the age of 18, but neither should it be one's sole identity. Right now, Ashley is doing what she needs to be doing, but she also be who she was meant to be beyond the walls of her baby's nursery. She needs an education, a career plan and a healthy amount of self-love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.