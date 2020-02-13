I just wanted to get out of Orange County. I wasn't accustomed to the freeways, which were vaguely intimidating to me at the time, or the general culture of Southern California. To a Sonoma County guy like me, I might as well have been on another continent. Yes, it was cool working as a sports editor with a window view, practically, of Anaheim Stadium, but I wanted out.
Bakersfield was the first, best job to become available. The Californian needed a sports page designer and I qualified. I wielded an X-acto knife like a samurai back then — a skill with about as much relevance today as VCR repairman. I almost got fired that first year for messing up the first week's "Beat the Experts" college football prognostication contest by using "Miss." as an abbreviation for "Missouri." Confused and irate readers lit up the phones.
I switched to sports reporter after a couple of years. I covered the Bakersfield Dodgers for three straight seasons, back in the days when we staffed every single home game and the occasional road game. Mike Piazza, who went on to the Baseball Hall of Fame, had his breakout minor league season here in 1992, and I documented it. I went with Piazza to Al Polowski's, the notorious Bakersfield singles bar, for a post-game beer a couple of times and he somehow received more attention than I did. Hey, I was married at the time anyway. I covered CSU Bakersfield sports one season as well. I picked the right season: The men's basketball team went 33-0 and won the national Division II title. I like to think I had something to do with it. What kind of thanks did I get? A T-shirt. Still have it.
Now we had been in Bakersfield for four years, which was already twice as long as we had planned. But, I suppose, it was starting to feel like home. I moved to the business section and covered the oil industry. I don't think they liked me much because every article was bad news. The industry was in the midst of a precipitous fall. Kind of the opposite of a 33-0 run.
Kid number one showed up. Jill, hair of copper.
I covered Bakersfield City Council, then the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
