We must be pretty interesting.
Every once in a while, we get to view ourselves through the prism of another culture’s lens. The New York Times will come to town, or the big kid down the street, the Los Angeles Times: They'll dispatch some fresh NYU or USC J-school grad to write about the backward worldview of hardscrabble Bakersfield, where the diversions of choice are either country music or methamphetamine, or so they often seem to assume.
These reporters invariably parachute in and hunt down a veteran observer of the scene like myself and ask for a psychological profile of the community. Then they drive to Oildale to look for junkies.
Tuesday was something of a first, though: Two journalists from France, sent here to explain this island of sunburned red situated incongruously in the middle of America's most glamorous state, Hollywood. Er, California.
Loic Pialat of Le Télégramme, a regional newspaper based in northwestern France, and Pierrick Laurent, of the France 24 news network, confessed that's how many French see California: Beaches, surfing, movie stars, Silicon Valley. They seemed gratified to learn that that's how Americans east of the Rockies tend to see it, too.
Give these French guys credit, though: They understand the nuances that can flavor a city's character. Oil and agriculture help flavor ours, they seemed to realize, and our consensus appreciation for Donald Trump was part of the evidence.
But, Pialat asked in near-flawless English, has the Chinese blowback from Trump's tariffs changed that, if at all?
Not in my opinion, they hadn't, I said. Not much, anyway. Kern County almond and pistachio growers have been particularly hard hit by China's reciprocal tariffs, and many privately grouse about it, some even publicly, but most remain confident that the president's hardball strategy would eventually pay off. That's my read.
How do the French like President Trump?, I asked.
They don't.
"Plenty of people have issues with him," Pialat, 38, told me. "They don't like him pretty consistently."
But not everyone. Some French folk like that Trump is something different, and that his foreign policy is aggressive, Pialat said. But for many others Trump is viewed as the epitome of arrogance: The way he talks about women. His "over-proud" opinion of himself. His ineloquent speech.
"The joke was, when (Emmanuel) Macron was elected (president of France in May 2017), his English was better than Donald Trump's," Pialat said.
The French respect him in one regard, noted Laurent, 34.
"His tax evasion," Laurent said. "We have the same thing" with wealthier residents of France.
An hour passed quickly, and then it was time for me to get back to work. I described where they might find ordinary Bakersfield people to interview for their stories; they couldn't seem to find the city's main population centers, an observation I'd heard before.
And I told them where they might find thousands of contiguous acres of pistachio trees to use for video B-roll.
I noted for them that the pistachio trees interspersed throughout the orchards that had been allowed to grow a full crown of branches, and thus were about 6 feet taller than the others, were the male trees. They seemed impressed that I possessed such knowledge, and I didn't tell them that an ag broker had explained this to me just two days before. After all these years I still can barely tell a field of pomegranates from a field of strawberries.
I spared them all of the French jokes I've heard over the ears, they spared me all of their American jokes and we parted colleagues. I forgot to warn them that "hardscrabble," as a descriptor for Bakersfield, was a tired cliché, to be avoided — my standard parting line to visiting journalists — but since they offered no advice, either, for my column about French reporters, I'll just call it good.
