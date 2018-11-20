The Cal State women’s basketball team used a 21-8 third quarter to run away from Whittier College on Tuesday at Icardo Center.
The Roadrunners won 74-46, moving to 3-1 on the season.
Malayasia McHenry led the Roadrunners with 17 points. Alexxus Gilbert scored 12 and Vanessa Austin added 10.
Gilbert added six assists while the Roadrunners had 20 steals total — six of which came from Dalis Jones.
CSUB, which moved to 3-1 on the season, led 20-17 after one quarter and 40-31 at halftime. The Roadrunners took a 61-39 lead into the fourth and final stanza.
Whittier, a Division III program, is now 3-1 on the year.
The Roadrunners are back in action Saturday with a road game at San Jose State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.