New Mexico State baseball scored in every inning during a 23-1 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday in Las Cruces, NM.
The Aggies (16-6 overall, 1-1 in the WAC) pounded out 20 hits on the day. They scored three runs apiece in the first and second innings, single runs in the fourth and fifth, eight more in the sixth and then seven in the sixth. The game lasted six and a half innings.
Nineteen of the 23 runs were earned, as the Roadrunners (13-11, 1-1) used seven pitchers on the afternoon.
The two teams wrap up their three game series today with an 11 a.m. game. CSUB won the opener 9-4 on Friday.
