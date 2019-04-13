The CSUB baseball team was shut down on the road Saturday, losing at Cal Baptist 6-0.
The Roadrunners (15-21, 3-8 WAC) lost 4-1 on Friday at CBU as well.
Saturday saw Cal Baptist (22-12, 7-4) scored two runs in the first, two more in the third and single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
That was more than enough against a CSUB offense that managed only six hits on the evening.
The two teams wrap up their three-game series with a noon contest Sunday.
