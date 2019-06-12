Downtown Bakersfield's blossoming Eastchester district, once a vacancy-plagued commercial-industrial section of the city, is getting some new residential units.
Real estate broker Austin Smith, who developed the 17th Place Townhomes apartments at 18th and O streets in 2016-17, is planning a new, 53-unit multi-family complex at 18th and Q streets.
The Cue Eastchester — get it? The Cue? — will start construction this fall. Smith characterizes the units as "luxury" apartments.
Smith talked about the Cue and other new happenings in Eastchester during an appearance with The Californian's Robert Price on "One on One," TBC Media's weekly webcast on bakersfield.com. The interview show airs every Wednesday at noon.
In addition to the Cue — which will be built catty-corner from the historic New China Cafe building and next door to the Silver Fox Starlight Lounge — Smith also talked about:
• Be in Bakersfield: The local nonprofit, a movement of sorts, seeks to encourage homegrown young people to remain in or return to Bakersfield after college and apply their skills and creativity to this city's culture and economy. Smith is among the co-founders.
• Coworking spaces: Efforts are afoot to develop shared workspace environments for entrepreneurs, programmers and other creative types under a single roof.
• Date night itinerary: Smith talked about what an evening on the town, in downtown Bakersfield and specifically Eastchester, might look like.
The 20-minute interview is available "on demand" at bakersfield.com.
