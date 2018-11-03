A game that figured to be an offensive display between two evenly matched teams turned out to be just that as No. 9 Fresno-Edison defeated No. 8 Ridgeview 42-33 in a Central Section Division I first round matchup.
“Our kids never quit,” said Ridgeview head coach Dennis Manning following the loss. “It's a game of inches and a couple plays went their way and not ours.”
Edison was led by its ground attack as both McKinley Lee III and Amos Scott finished north of 100 yards.
It was Scott who allowed Edison to take the lead in the second half and ultimately put the game away as he totaled 113 yards on 20 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns.
The Wolf Pack defense had trouble coming up with stops as all of Edison’s touchdowns came on either third or fourth downs.
“It seemed like we had them in third or fourth down all night and we didn’t make the plays,” said Manning.
Ridgeview jumped out to a 21-13 halftime lead thanks to special teams play.
Just as Edison took a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter, Shawn Allen of Ridgeview took the ensuing kickoff back 91 yards to the house to put the Wolf Pack back on top.
Leading 14-7, Tommy Strickland of Ridgeview blocked a punt, picked it up and ran it in from 31 yards out to extend the Wolf Pack’s lead.
Following an injury to starting Ridgeview starting quarterback Justin Hinzo, Tahj Wright took over with the score tied at 21. On the very next play he scrambled for a 67-yard touchdown run to put Ridgeview back on top in the third quarter.
“He’s a great athlete and a great competitor,” said Manning. “He made some big plays to spark our offense and gave us a chance to win this game.”
However, two second-half interceptions by Wright plus a fumble thwarted the Wolf Pack offense.
Up next, Edison will face top-seeded Central next week in Fresno. The Grizzlies are undefeated this season. Ridgeview finishes the season 7-4 overall.
