Ribbon-cutting scheduled next week to celebrate Tina Marie's new location

Five months after it was decimated by a fire, renowned local restaurant Tina Marie’s will hold a ribbon-cutting next week at its new downtown location.
The restaurant, formerly located at the corner of Chester Avenue and 20th Street, will reopen at the old Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar location at 19th and Eye streets.
Chef’s Choice recently left its downtown establishment to reopen at The Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association.
Melanie Farmer, president and CEO of the DBA and the Downtown Bakersfield Development Corporation, credited the resilience of owner Tina Marie Brown for making sure her business stays where it belongs — in the heart of the city.
“I am just so proud of her,” Farmer said. “Such devastation. To come back, to open a temporary place to keep going until they can put together the original location, I think it’s wonderful.”
Farmer said that having locally-owned businesses downtown keeps the heartbeat of the city alive and well. She added that it’s important all downtown establishments — from restaurants, to bars, to entertainment venues — play off each other’s successes.
“That’s what downtown represents. Local businesses, mom and pop stores. They bring so much to Bakersfield,” Farmer said. “Tina Marie’s has been a staple for all of us and really is family. That’s our home kitchen in the morning….It’s hugely important.”
Aside from the ribbon-cutting being a celebration of the restaurant’s reopening, Mayor Karen Goh will unveil a special tribute to city firefighters who worked late into the evening and well into the next day to put out the fire that exploded in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue, between 20 and 21st streets, in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.
Several businesses were impacted, including Tina Marie’s. Now the building stands completely empty, just walls, no windows, surrounded by temporary chain-link fencing.
During an April interview with The Californian, Brown said she intends to rebuild her Chester Avenue location — and in that sense, the 19th and Eye business could indeed be temporary.
But she acknowledged it’s entirely possible the new restaurant could really take off.