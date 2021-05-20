Ribbon cutting scheduled for next week to celebrate resurrection of Tina Marie's

Five months after it was decimated by a fire, renowned local restaurant Tina Marie’s will hold a ribbon cutting next week at its new downtown location.
The restaurant, formerly located at the corner of Chester Avenue and 20th Street, will reopen at the old Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar on 19th and Eye streets.
Chef’s Choice recently left its downtown establishment to reopen at The Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Downtown Business Association.
Aside from it being a celebration of the restaurant’s reopening, Mayor Karen Goh will unveil a special tribute to city firefighters who worked late into the evening and well into the next day to put out the fire that exploded in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue, between 20 and 21st streets, in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2020.
Several businesses on the 2000 block of Chester Avenue, including Tina Marie's. Now the building stands completely empty, just walls, no windows, surrounded by temporary chain link fencing.
During an April interview with The Californian, owner Tina Marie Brown said that she intends to rebuild her Chester Avenue location — and in that sense, the 19th and Eye business could indeed be temporary.
But she acknowledged it's entirely possible the new restaurant could really take off.