Remembering those lost to COVID-19

Local business owner Kevin Russell lost his good friend to COVID-19 in October.
"I wish I would've spent more time with him. But he was busy, I'm busy. You kind of reflect back on things afterward," Russell said of his friend, Victor Ramos Jr.
As a way to pay tribute to Ramos and others who died of the virus in the past year, Russell and his employees at American Fabrication in Bakersfield have built a remembrance wall that will bear their names.
The wall, which is made of a three five- by ten-feet sections will sit in front of the business on Gilmore Street, beneath an awning.
Russell said Friday that he and his employees have worked weekends, and put in time before and after the work day to construct the wall, and already have collected about 40 names to go on it. Anyone can email the business to have their loved one's name added, Russell said.
As the worst of the winter COVID-19 surge fades away, ideas for honoring those lost to the virus are beginning to surface. In Kern County, the death toll from COVID-19 stands at just over 1,300 as of Friday. Given the extreme circumstances and unknowns that came with the coronavirus, and restriction and daily life which made it difficult to be with the dying or properly bury or memorialize them, there is a sense among many that communities are teeming with a subdued, collective grief.
"There's concern that people may be struggling to move on because they didn’t have a chance to grieve," said Jim La Mar, president of Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
For some, it's the death of a loved one. But the deaths are just the tip of the iceberg, La Mar said.
"One thing about COVID is there’s a loss but it’s not necessarily a loss of life. It’s a loss of security, emotional security, a loss of peace and well-being, a loss of community, a loss of a business, a job, a livelihood or a home," he said.
To acknowledge the wide range of loss and tragedy over the past year, LaMar and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh have planned an event to take place on May 6 at Greenalwn's Southwest Cemetery. A special ceremony will take place where attendees can write a note with a loved one's name or a message about their experience during the pandemic or grief that will be placed in a time capsule beneath a sun dial outside the cemetery chapel, La Mar said.
"It could be a relative that died in New York but they were unable to attend the funeral," La Mar said. "Anything and everything, if it gives them peace going through the act of documenting it with others, that’s what the intent is."
There will also be music, speakers and resources on hand, such as information on grief counseling and details on a FEMA program that provides up to $9,000 in assistance to cover funeral expenses of someone lost to COVID-19.
“Our community deeply feels the tragedy of the lives that have been lost to COVID-19. The memorial at Greenlawn provides a peaceful place of remembrance, and offers the flexibility of adding future enhancements and tributes," said Goh in an emailed statement about the event.
Several events have already been held locally to remember the victims of the virus and thank those who worked on the front lines.
Adventist Health Bakersfield hosted a communitywide prayer for hope and healing in mid-March in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of California’s stay-at-home order going into effect at the outset of the pandemic. And Bakersfield Heart Hospital also held a special memorial ceremony to thank health care workers and remember those who had been lost.
On the eve of their inauguration, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a vigil with 400 lanterns lining the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, representing the 400,000 lives lost at that time to the virus.
“To heal, we must remember. It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation,” Biden said.
