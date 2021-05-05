Regal to reopen Friday at The Marletplace

Regal Edwards Bakersfield at The Marketplace will reopen Friday, joining the other city theaters that reopened in March.
The schedule is packed with films of varying interests from Guy Ritchie's action-packed "Wrath of Man" with Jason Statham; fellow action films "Mortal Kombat," "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Nobody"; horror flicks "Separation" and "The Unholy"; animated dark fantasy "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train"; the drama "Four Good Days"; and family-friendly fare "Raya and the Last Dragon," "The Croods: A New Age" and "Tom & Jerry."
On Friday, the theater will also show "2 Fast 2 Furious," part of the"Fast & Furious" screenings leading up to the release of "F9" next month.
Regal Edwards Bakersfield is located at 9000-G Ming Ave. For showtimes and more information, visit regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-bakersfield/1031.