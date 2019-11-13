Hear Ye! Hear ye! This week, Stockdale High School presents “Ye Old Mirror, Mirror,” the final installment of the school’s annual improvisational-inspired fall production. This medieval show includes lively dance numbers, fierce dragons and the iconic kazoo orchestra.
The show will also feature departing drama instructor Cindy Pope, who is retiring at the end of this year. Of her time teaching, she said, “What a lovely journey I have had at Stockdale High as the theatre teacher. I am so glad to end my tenure with this group of young people. They are kind, creative, and hugely talented. Please come and share in the story-telling and the magic of this production.”
The majestic castle, designed by Sam Jenkins and built by students and their families, transports the audience back in time to the Middle Ages. The lighting has been designed by Steven Giltner a professional designer from Los Angeles and a 1997 Stockdale graduate.
Junior cast member Wyatt Doyle says, “It is a beautiful mix of medieval times and modern-day humor.”
This show is full of family-friendly entertainment.
“'Mirror, Mirror' possesses a very positive environment,” says Ava Briscoe, a freshman in the cast. “I enjoy working with such kind, talented people!”
Don’t miss this hilarious, magical fairytale! It is sure to be a great “knight”!
The show runs at 7 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday at the school, 2800 Buena Vista Road. Tickets are $10, $8 for Stockdale students with ASB stickers, children under 12, and those 65 and over. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Stockdale High box office, or at the box office before the show.
Alyse Noriega and Emma Ransom are Stockdale High students and “Ye Old Mirror, Mirror” cast members.
