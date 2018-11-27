The next storm front is on its way to Kern County starting Wednesday.
An 80 percent chance of rain is forecast both Wednesday and Thursday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service Hanford, California.
Roads will be slippery and there's a possibility of minor flooding, officials said. A slight chance of thunderstorms with periods of short, heavy rain Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours, the forecast said. Expect strong winds.
Weather may cause difficult or impossible travel. Snow will occur mainly in elevations above 7,000 feet.
Make sure to drive safe and plan ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.