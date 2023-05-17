Put on your dancing shoes for this Rancho Round-Up

Get ready to dance with The Soda Crackers, who will play the storied Fairfax Grange Hall on Friday.
Dancing was the driving force for this first-ever Rancho Round-Up, according to Zane Adamo, the band's vocalist and instrumentalist.
"Back in the day, you could go dancing seven nights a week in town with a real dance floor whether it be at The Blackboard, The Golden West, Trout's, Beardsley Ballroom, etc. but not anymore," he wrote in an email.
"Dance culture in California really did not get passed down because in Texas or Oklahoma, people of all ages dance with each other and there are plenty of venues new and old with a dedicated dance floor. Dancing is so easy, welcoming and fun just about anywhere except California with some exceptions. In my experience in Texas, places like the Fairfax Grange are everywhere."
Even at local venues that accommodate dancing, there are limitations.
"Almost everywhere in town, dancers are asked to compromise their dancing for various reasons. Small dance floor, no dance floor, poor 'dance floor' surface/quality, or dance floor not in front of the stage to name a few reasons.
The musician said the band was amazed that the Grange has been preserved and is still open to the public for events.
Adamo said attendees can expect "lots of dancing, Western Swing and Bakersfield Sound music, and overall a great time for all ages!"
The evening will also include a dedication to Tommy Hays, the guitarist/vocalist and Bakersfield Sound pioneer who died Saturday at age 93. Hays had previously performed with the band and was set to play again with them at the Fox Theater in July.
"Tommy was a friend of ours and in our short time together, we racked up plenty of good times, jokes, and smiles with him," Adamo wrote. "The Soda Crackers are going to keep working hard and make sure we're putting on shows he would approve of."
Adamo said he's committed to working with those who have preserved the dance hall and hopes the band will be able to return for another show in the future because dancing is key.
"If we don't have people dancing, we feel like we're not doing our job."