Put on rosé-colored glasses for Second Saturday

Downtown Bakersfield is celebrating small businesses, community and Pride this Second Saturday with a variety of activities and deals.
Saturday is National Rose Day and three Second Saturday participants are in on the fun.
San Rucci Winery will highlight its rosé and summertime white wines for its pop-up tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of The Kitchen (1317 20th St.). Tastings are $15 per person; reserve your spot at sanrucci.com/reservation.
Open from 2 to 8 p.m., Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.) will offer half-off glasses of its 2019 rosé as well as 25 percent off bottles. Guests who spend $100 or more will be entered into a drawing to win Tlo merchandise. Musician Evan Morgan will perform in the evening.
Sweetpea charcuterie boxes, consisting of locally sourced fruits, cheeses, meats, nuts, honey, preserves, desserts and more, will be available to reserve. Cost is $38 for a small (serves one to three) and $55 for a large (serves up to six). To reserve, call 864-7086, visit tlowines.com or book via Tlo's Facebook (facebook.com/tlowines) or Instagram (instagram.com/tlowines) pages.
Tlo Wines will also host a takeover of the Second Saturday Instagram account at 3 p.m.
And BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) will offer 15 percent off any bottle of rosé to "kick off summer." The wine bar is open from 2 p.m. to midnight.
If beer is more your speed, 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) will offer a buy one, get one half-off on its beers when you mention "Second Saturday." Open from noon to 10 p.m., the brewery will also host a food vendor and live music begins at 7 p.m.
Organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, Second Saturday is intended to get residents downtown to support businesses and restaurants.
Each month's map is posted at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com detailing the latest specials, experiences and discounts.
Other specials and events on tap this weekend include:
Based on last month's success, The Hub is again partnering with the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) for a Concert in the Garden featuring Bakersfield College Jazz combos. BC jazz students and faculty will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the museum's Tejon Sculpture Garden. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit outside to listen to the live music. For more on BC Jazz Combos, visit bcjazz.org.
The museum, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also host an all-ages art project for visitors. A new episode of its podcast will also be released that day at bmoa.org/podcast.
Speaking of art projects, the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.) will host artist Charlotte White, who will offer free classes to make Father's Day cards. The children's session is at noon while adults can try their hand at 1:30 p.m. The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with work on display including the new group show "Watercolor Challenge."
Enjoy a free birthday cupcake with purchase at Better Bowls (1818 G St.), which is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth (830 18th St.) will have new s'mores & toffee, rocky road toffee and ice cream sandwiches.
Snacks along with fresh produce and more will be available at The Hens Roost (1916 G St.). Its Downtown Trading Post and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. includes newer vendors such as Get It Twisted (fried potato spirals) and Caffeine Supreme (serving nitro cold brews, tea and kombucha) and Kona Ice (serving shaved ice and coffee).
Get your stretch on with a free outdoor yoga class at 8 a.m. at 17th Place Townhomes (1001 18th St.) led by White Wolf Wellness.
Open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dot x Ott (930 18th St.) is serving brunch, small plates, cocktails and dinner.
Happy Whole You (2611 F St.), which offers holistic health services, will take over the Second Saturday Instagram at 10 a.m. to explain its offerings. Visitors can get 50 percent off a service when they book another at full price.
Barber shop DLP Aesthetic (1515 19th St.) is offering customers 50 percent off every service and hair product as well as a free DLP T-shirt with any purchase.
Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.) is hosting a Treehouse Beauty Boutique pop-up in its showroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers who buy items from Treehouse can also enjoy a 15 percent discount off their Bratcher Home in-store purchase.
Mama Earth Eco Market (1516 18th St.) is selling locally curated gift boxes for graduates, offering 25 percent off Mama Earth and Soapterra items and providing customers with complimentary cupcakes, mimosas and charcuterie.
Enjoy other shopping discounts at secondhand boutique Vogue-ish (lot of Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St.), which is offering a 10 percent discount storewide; Encore Boutique (1817 Eye St.), with a buy one item, get one of equal or lesser value for $1; rock and horror apparel shop Stage Fright Clothing (1438 19th St.), also offering 10 percent off; Downtown Toys-N-Comics (1300 19th St.); and Impact Skate (1809 Chester Ave.), with 10 percent off all regular priced clothing, shoes and accessories. Make sure to mention "Second Saturday" to enjoy your deals.
Rags to Rescue (234 H St.), the secondhand store that benefits H.A.L.T Rescue, is offering half-off clothing items and will hold a drawing for a summer beach basket with "everything you need to take to the beach."
In time for "skeeter season," Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.) is offering 10 percent off all Skeem Designs citronella products to help ward off mosquitos.
Mi Hacienda Rustic Furniture (311 Chester Ave.) is offering 15 percent off merchandise and furniture, with select items 20 percent off. Rustic & Refined Interiors (1420 19th St.) is offering 10 percent off Tria activewear and 50 percent off any long-sleeved items in its Label and Line shop.
Shop from a variety of vendors at Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.), with multiple sales; In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.), with deals inside, sidewalk sale and a pop-up outside with other local vendors including Big Al's BBQ; and Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110), featuring work by owner and artist Nanette Bonilla as well as more than two dozen local vendors.
Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.) will offer sales including two-for-one on children and baby clothing as well as face painting from R&D Denney Studios.