Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl delivered a 90-minute closing argument to the jury Monday morning in the cold-case murder trial of Prentice Foreman, accusing of the 1979 murder of 18-year-old Dawn Koons.
Foreman's attorney, Dana Kinnison, had given about 10 minutes of his closing argument when Judge Brian McNamara ordered a break for lunch. The trial was to resume at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Pearl will have the opportunity to rebut Kinnison's closing argument. During the recess, she said expected the jury to enter deliberations sometime today.
Foreman lived in the same apartment complex on South real Road as Koons, directly behind hers. According to trial testimony, Koons had told a former boyfriend that a neighbor had harassed her at the mailbox, asked her to have sex and on one occasion entered her apartment. The prosecution identified that person as Foreman.
