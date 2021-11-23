Prepare for 'Joy!' with Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will bring "Joy!" to concertgoers with a holiday show on Dec. 3.
Following its long tradition of performing an annual holiday concert, the symphony promises to have something for everyone. Maestro Stilian Kirov will lead the orchestra through traditional holiday favorites and music from holiday movies.
"We are thrilled to be able to bring holiday joy to our community by sharing the gift of music with a live audience," said Executive Director Holly Arnold in a news release.
Festive activity will take place in the lobby before and after the concert. Over 70 students from Panama-Buena Vista Union School District’s Strolling Strings will perform pre-concert, and students from Bakersfield College’s Chamber Singers will sing holiday carols in the lobby after the main performance.
Children will also have the opportunity to create a holiday art keepsake before or after the concert, and holiday desserts will be available to guests free of charge.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., shows from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Cost is $20, $10 for children 12 and under. Visit BSOnow.org/joy or call 661-323-7928 to purchase tickets or for more information.