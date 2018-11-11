The leaders were still on their way to winning in many of the too-close-to-call local races following another update of elections results over the weekend — though some saw their leads narrow slightly. As of Sunday night, Kern County Elections officials said 5,730 vote by mail ballots remained unprocessed along with 16,342 provisional ballots.
In the 23rd Congressional District, David Valado saw a slim lead over TJ Cox shrink even more. He now leads by just 2,079 votes, down from 4,839 at the end of last week. In the surprisingly tight race, Cox now has 48.8 percent of the vote to Valadao's 51.2 percent.
Melissa Hurtado maintained a 4 percentage point lead over incumbent Andy Vidak in a major upset for the 14th State Senate District race. And that lead grew slightly in terms of sheer numbers. The two are now separated by 3,980, giving Hurtado 52.2 to Vidak's 47.8.
David Couch still leads the 4th District Supervisor's race by 1,787 votes with 45.2 percent of the vote to Grace Vallejo's 37 percent and Jose Gonzalez's 17.8 percent.
In the Arvin City Council race, where three seats are up for grabs, the leaders remain incumbent Jazmin Robles, former Planning Commissioner Olivia Trujillo and Mark Franetovich, who benefited from campaign contributions from the California Independent Petroleum Association and assorted business and conservative interests. However, Franteovich slipped to third place while Trujillo moved up to second. The race is still close with 31 votes separating Frantevoich's third place from number four Daniel "Nano" Borreli Jr., who was also funded by oil interests.
