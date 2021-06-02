You have permission to edit this article.
Police searching for alleged hit-and-run suspect

1000 Chester Ave

Bakersfield police have said this alleged suspect vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday at Chester Avenue and 10th Street.

 Photo provided by the BPD

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 10th Street.

According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident took place at 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female and a 3-year-old juvenile down in the road suffering from moderate injuries, the news release stated.

Police said the suspect, who they described as a Hispanic man wearing a hat, fled in a gray or blue, 2000’s model, four-door Honda.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 326-3967.

