Police searching for alleged hit-and-run suspect

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 10th Street.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident took place at 10 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female and a 3-year-old juvenile down in the road suffering from moderate injuries, the news release stated.
Police said the suspect, who they described as a Hispanic man wearing a hat, fled in a gray or blue, 2000’s model, four-door Honda.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 326-3967.