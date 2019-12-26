A 19-year-old man sobbed and told police officers he "needed guidance" after his arrest earlier this month on suspicion of shooting a man in the parking lot of a northeast Bakersfield grocery store, according to a police report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
The man, Isaiah Marshall, is charged with attempted murder and shooting from inside a vehicle during the incident on Nov. 15 at the Smart & Final on Mount Vernon Avenue. He has been held in Kern County Jail on $500,000 bail since his arrest Dec. 5. He is next due in court Dec. 30.
According to police, officers arriving at the scene found a male victim shot in his chest near his right armpit. The man survived but was hospitalized with a collapsed lung and two fractured ribs.
The man and his wife were loading groceries into the driver's side of their vehicle when the suspect tried to park in the space next to them, according to the police report. The woman told the driver to "watch it," she told police, and the suspect responded by rolling down his window and cursing at her. The woman's husband then confronted the man in his vehicle, at which point the suspect grabbed a gun from the center console and shot him, the man told police.
At the time of the shooting, the only information police had to go on was a description of the suspect and a vehicle, a burgundy Monte Carlo. Surveillance video in the area did not display a license plate number or other identifying information. Police searched a database of registered vehicles for similar vehicles in the area and found one connected to a previous incident that involved a man matching the suspect's description.
Then on Nov. 28, Kern County sheriff's deputies located the suspect's vehicle during a a separate incident, except the vehicle was now painted white. The vehicle's owner told deputies he bought it the day before from a woman in a gas station parking lot for $900. White spray paint cans were found in the vehicle, the report said, and exterior scratches showed the vehicle's original color was dark red.
With that information, Bakersfield police officers tracked down the vehicle's previous owner, who turned out to be Marshall's girlfriend and took them both into custody. She denied any knowledge of the shooting at Smart & Final and was not charged. However, when Marshall was questioned by police, he began sobbing, said he "needed guidance" and asked for an attorney, according to the report.
