Police asking for help in ID'ing theft suspects

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 3.51.37 PM.png

A screenshot of security footage courtesy of the Bakersfield PD

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a pair of suspects involved in a burglary and fraud at a bank.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in the 1700 block of Truxtun Avenue. The suspects are described as: a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, skinny build, short hair, wearing a blue and white Dodgers jacket, white t-shirt and black Nike sweatpants; and a Black woman, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, black and blond hair, skinny build, wearing a Black covid mask, black and white t-shirt and black leggings

