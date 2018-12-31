Things are changing in the restaurant business in ways that would have been hard to imagine five years ago. Even in Bakersfield.
People are eating differently, and the industry has been affected by veganism and plant-based diets, the rise of the ketogenic diet, gluten-free options and more. Sure, the old standby steakhouses and Mexican restaurants are there but when you look at places like Cafe Smitten and Locale Farm to Table you see different fare available that is not just designed to attract millennials. Aging baby boomers may be opting for a tad less red meat. Declining health can motivate effectively.
What’s been happening here this year that seems to be a direct counterpoint to that trend has been a full-on barbecue revival. I remember the days when all we had in town was Hickory House and Mr. Tibbs, but with all the great new options in town in recent years, especially 2018, we could eventually make a name for ourselves, maybe not on the level of Austin, Memphis, Kansas City, Nashville or Charleston, S.C., but at least impressive enough to make a mark in California, a state really not known for great barbecue. And barbecuing meats dates back to Colonial times. George Washington wrote about barbecuing in his diaries. It’s American!
Just look at the gems on the list of best new restaurants this year, and you find Dad’s Barbecue in Shafter (worth the drive), Prime Time BBQ Meats & Deli (downtown), Pork Chop & Bubba’s (a very humble place like most barbecue places are) and Remix Asian Kitchen (Hawaiian/Asian fusion barbecue), all after Brooklyn’s BBQ and Salty’s expanding to two locations in previous years boosted the availability of this type of food. I’d even throw Cowboy Chicken in the mix even though it’s a Texas-based chain that specializes in wood-fired rotisserie chicken rather than a full barbecue place.
But let’s get back to the healthy fare, as that’s a growth field and we have seen poke bowl places pop up all over town. Sushi got popular long ago, so this is a logical step and usually a better value. And you have places like Better Bowls thriving downtown. I wonder if places like this benefit from people who are “trending vegetarian” rather than fully committed vegetarians. I’ve known some people who go a day or so at a time on a plant-based diet rather than full time. Restaurants catering to that can benefit from that. Just look at how things are changing across the board. 24th Street Cafe offers a burger made with an Impossible brand meatless patty. Try it and you’ll understand. Even the hot spot for carnivores, Firestone Grill, has been promoting a vegetarian option, an avocado sandwich that I understand has been a hit at their San Luis Obispo location.
This is a trend with momentum. They may not get you completely, but one meal at a time and before you know it you’ve sworn off red meat. You’ve been warned.
The classy casual trend has continued both nationwide and in Bakersfield. You see it in places like Sonder, which emphasize a relaxed dining format that seems more in tune with millennials than a formal fine dining experience. The idea of ordering at a counter and having your food delivered to the table (Cafe Smitten) is something familiar to younger clientele, and there are advantages to that system for the house (fewer employees).
One trend that truly does make sense for Bakersfield has been the emphasis on locally sourced products that you see at places like Locale, and the success of operations like Autonomy Farms, which can tout a recent mention in the New York Times for supplying L.A.-based restaurants. That old idea that we do live in America’s breadbasket sure would seem to be a natural asset for our restaurants.
The dearly departed
Every year we lose some restaurants that we will miss. Flame Burger in Rosedale was a fascinating high-end concept from the folks who brought us Juicy Burger, and I loved both the food, the Plexiglas towers of draft beer and the gas-burning walls on the patio. Some issue involving a lease renewal was supposedly the root of its demise. Cactus Valley on Rosedale Highway also closed after going through a few owners and is in the process of being transformed into Barbecue Factory Steakhouse. T.L. Maxwell’s closed its doors rather abruptly this year after owner Terry started moving into talk radio, a new adventure that called him away from the time consuming business this is. Look for a report on Horse in the Alley, the new restaurant located there, soon. B. Ryder’s, one of our favorite sports bars and a true supporter of live musical entertainment in the southwest, also was shuttered during 2018, but as of press time we do not have a new tenant in that strip mall on White Lane. Brink’s Deli, famous for the garlicky Italian beef sandwich that we’ve enjoyed for decades, also closed its doors this year. The closing yet to come is Mexicali West, which has been sold and will reportedly be converted into another restaurant. Last day is set for Dec. 31, so you still have time to go and pay your respects to the family that is a restaurant pioneer in Bakersfield. And we lost Cindy's for underdetermined reasons. I heard from readers who claimed to have been going to the breakfast and lunch coffee shop for 38 years!
Coming in 2019
In the new year, we have much to look forward to. The buyer of the Mexicali Southwest building is supposedly going to turn it into a new restaurant, and I’ve read in Bob Price’s columns in this paper about hints about a national chain that everyone knows (Claim Jumper? Cheesecake Factory?) opening a new location in our fair city. Fatburger is coming to the east side at the corner of Oswell and Bernard, Fuego's Bar & Grill is opening a brick-and-mortar location at Coffee Road and Downing Avenue, and Garrisons Seafood Express is due to open on Panama Lane as well as the Barbecue Factory Steakhouse at the old Cactus Valley location on Rosedale Highway. And one of the fastest-growing national chains, Raising Cane’s, is opening just north of Rosedale Highway. And 2019 will bring us Smitten, the new full service restaurant in the southwest from the owners of Cafe Smitten downtown.
God willing, look for more reports on these and other restaurants every Sunday in The Californian. Happy dining!
