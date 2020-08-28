Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 28,961
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 273
Recovered Residents: 11,242
Number of Negative Tests: 136,139
Number of Pending Tests*: 927
Updated: 8/28/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
