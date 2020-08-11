The Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bakersfield City Fire Department, Kern County Fire and Hall Ambulance conducted a drive-by parade Tuesday to recognize staff at Adventist Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health staff workers returned the well wishes to the public safety personnel. It was a way for both entities to thank each other for the hard work being put in during the pandemic.

