The Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bakersfield City Fire Department, Kern County Fire and Hall Ambulance conducted a drive-by parade Tuesday to recognize staff at Adventist Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health staff workers returned the well wishes to the public safety personnel. It was a way for both entities to thank each other for the hard work being put in during the pandemic.
PHOTO GALLERY: Public safety personnel give thanks to workers at Adventist Health
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 24,995
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 183
Recovered Residents: 7,438
Number of Negative Tests: 120,484
Number of Pending Tests*: 662
Updated: 8/11/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.