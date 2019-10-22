About 75 Kern County customers could be subject to PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff initiative due to hot and dry winds and elevated risk of fire in the region.
According to PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen, the potential shutoff could impact 30 customers in Bakersfield, 41 in Arvin and four in Lebec. According to Allen, peak winds would blow between 2 a.m. Thursday until about noon Friday.
Allen added that customers within the shutoff footprint began being notified this morning.
This story will be updated.
