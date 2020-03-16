Most creatures wisely keep their distance from humans, who often pose a threat to them. But there are some who have learned to survive and even thrive living among humans and their habitations. One of these is the cheerful and often brightly-colored House Finch.
These familiar birds can be found throughout much of the Tehachapi Mountains. They are perfectly comfortable around houses -- if you put out a birdfeeder with seeds within the City of Tehachapi, one species you can count on appearing is the House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus). They were formerly called Carpodacus mexicanus.
However, House Finches are native to the West, and so they are also at home on farms and ranches, open areas with some trees, oak savannahs, woodland and forest edges, etc. I have been on Christmas Bird Counts in fairly remote areas and seen an enigmatic bird perched in the distance. Hoping for a rarity to add to the count, I've made my way closer and closer, until the view through the binoculars revealed that this small songbird was in fact a House Finch, far from any houses.
It is the males who attract the most attention, since they typically have a wash of red on their face, head and chest. These bright markings depend on the amount of carotenoid in the males' diet at the time they molt and grow new feathers. Males with low carotenoid intake may have splashes of yellow or orange instead of red, while those with a pigment-rich diet may be especially deep red.
Studies have reportedly indicated that younger female House Finches tended to mate with brighter red males, who often ended up being less help at the nest, while older females frequently preferred the more yellowish males, who were more dedicated partners.
Females and immature birds have subdued markings, being grayish or brownish overall with streaked chests.
When I was growing up, most of the oldtimers called these birds by an earlier name: Linnets. This is a name borrowed from a similar, though totally unrelated, finch in England and the European continent. The males of that bird also have red on their heads and chest, and they like to feed on the seeds of flax-- a plant that is the source of fibers used to manufacture linen.
So those birds are called Linnets, and immigrants brought that nomenclature with them to the U.S. and used it as a term for House Finches, which were also called California Linnets.
One of the distinctive traits of these birds is their song, which is a jumble of pretty warbled notes, usually ending in a bright, upward slurred note.
In 1891, a bird enthusiast named Harry C. Lillie in Santa Barbara described it in this way: "The House Finch is a sweet songster; from any suitable perch, a tree, chimney, fence or house-top. The merry song of this bird may be heard in any month of the year. Spring and Summer are to him days of sweetest bliss; feeding and singing, singing and feeding from morning until night."
Even their typical call, made by both males and females, is a buoyant "cheep! cheep!" that also ends in an upbeat-sounding way.
When spring nest building begins, which will happen as soon as our weather warms back up, House Finches often choose a location right among people. I have had them build nests in among the flowers in hanging flower pots, and on multiple occasions on wreaths on hung on a door that was in frequent use.
Unlike many seed-eating songbirds, which switch to feeding their young protein-rich insects like craneflies or caterpillars, House Finches stick to feeding their chicks plant material, like weed seeds, buds and occasional flowers.
Adult House Finches don't endear themselves to farmers by being fond of fruit, and they will often leave little pecks in ripening summer or fall fruit.
House Finches were only native to the West, but in the 1930s and 40s, large numbers of primarily males (since they are the colorful ones) were trapped and shipped to pet stores on the East Coast and sold as "Hollywood Finches."
This practice was halted as an illegal trade without permits, and it is believed that many pets stores and perhaps private owners simply released their birds outside. House Finches spread from Long Island and eventually colonized the entire Eastern Seaboard and headed west towards their native states, establishing populations all along the way.
In the early 1990s, House Finches in the Washington D.C. area began showing signs of avian conjunctivitis, with birds showing up at feeders with eyes that were red, runny, swollen or crusty. Some birds recovered and others died from the disease, which doesn't affect humans, who have their own form of conjunctivitis known as pink eye. Avian conjunctivitis spread to the West by 2009, though it seems to be diminishing and is largely limited to House Finches and sometimes American Goldfinches.
The pleasant little House Finches are year-round residents of the Tehachapi Mountains, and their song is a joyful part of the outdoor soundtrack to life here. Be observant, and you're sure to notice them in the area, particularly now that the males will be at their brightest and most colorful.
Have a good week.
Captions:
1) A male House Finch perches on a branch, warming up on a cold morning.
2) This male had an especially carotenoid-rich diet, resulting in particularly vivid red coloration. Photo by Marsha Morris
3) This male House Finch had a lower pigmented diet, so its colors are more orange and sparse. Photo by Marsha Morris
4) A House Finch chick about to fledge from a nest hidden behind a wreath attached to an old door. A previous brood of nestlings left the ring of droppings around the outside of the nest.
5) Four House Finch eggs in a different wreath-hidden nest. This one also was home to an earlier brood of chicks, who left droppings around the outside of the cup nest but none inside.
